China: Expansion of G7 Will Help Global Peace, Multilateralism

Photo : YONHAP News

China has positively responded to the United States' plan to extend the membership of the Group of Seven to several more countries including South Korea.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian relayed his country’s position on the matter during a press briefing on Tuesday, saying it will help promote global peace and multilateralism.Zhao said China has consistently thought that international organizations and conferences are helpful in enhancing mutual trust among countries and safeguarding global peace and development.He added that they believe such thoughts are shared by most countries around the world.Regarding speculation the U.S. will use an expanded G7 membership to keep China in check, the official said such a move will not win approval, adding that it will not benefit or correspond with the interests of the related countries.Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said he will invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to the G7 summit slated for September.