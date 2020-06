Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy and Beijing’s ambassador to Seoul held talks on North Korea's nuclear weapons and other issues regarding the Korean Peninsula.According to the Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon and Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming met in Seoul on Tuesday and exchanged assessments on North Korea and other regional matters.The details of their 90-minute meeting, the first since Xing took up his post in January, were not immediately known.However, according to a diplomatic source, the two sides agreed on the need to continue consultations on measures that can help restart stalled dialogue between North Korea and the United States.They officials were also known to have assessed the two countries’ bilateral discussions on the North and its nuclear program, and agreed to continue close coordination.