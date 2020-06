Photo : YONHAP News

Former Commander of U.S. Forces Korea Walter Sharp has projected that North Korea will soon launch a new ballistic missile submarine.Sharp on Tuesday expressed his concern while explaining the North's nuclear capabilities and long-range ballistic missile program during a virtual forum organized by the Korea Defense Veterans Association.The former USFK chief said he continues to worry that North Korea will soon have a submarine capable of deploying ballistic missiles.He said there should be a strong option to deal with the matter, while emphasizing the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to get North Korea to denuclearize and improve its economy.On the U.S.-led United Nations Command, which oversees the ceasefire that ended the Korean War, Sharp said he expects it to remain critical following the planned transfer of wartime operational control of allied troops from Washington to Seoul.