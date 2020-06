Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has denied an arrest warrant for former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don over sexual harassment allegations.The Busan District Court on Tuesday rejected the prosecution's request for the warrant to detain the former mayor on charges of sexual harassment by compulsion.The court said that charges against Oh are very serious but it's hard to acknowledge the need to detain the suspect as all the necessary evidence has been secured.In the arrest warrant hearing at the court, Oh reportedly admitted to most of his charges and vowed to do his best to prevent secondary damage to the victim.In April, Oh allegedly molested a female city government official at his office during working hours. Later that month, the disgraced mayor held a press conference to admit to the impropriety and announced his resignation.