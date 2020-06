Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Tajikistan held phone talks on Tuesday to discuss cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that in the phone conversation, Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin of the Central Asian country expressed gratitude for South Korea's humanitarian assistance to help the country fight the coronavirus.The minister also hoped that the two nations will continue bilateral cooperation in efforts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.In response, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha reportedly agreed on the need for bilateral cooperation in battling the pandemic.She added the Seoul government will continue to share its experience in the fight against the virus with the international community including Tajikistan.