South Korea has sent 630-thousand dollars worth of medical equipment to Madagascar.According to the South Korean Embassy on the island in the Indian Ocean, a special flight arranged by Madagascar arrived in the African country on Tuesday, carrying some four tons of relief supplies.The shipment reportedly includes 15-thousand-600 COVID-19 test kits, protective equipment and medicine.The test kits will be used at the country's first independent COVID-19 testing center, which will open later this month.The donation of medical equipment was enabled by the joint efforts of the two governments as well as nonprofit organizations and medical equipment companies in South Korea.