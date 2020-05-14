Gov't to Promote KCDC to Central Administrative Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) will be promoted to a central administrative organization from an agency under the Health and Welfare Ministry.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety unveiled on Wednesday plans to revamp the disease control agency and the Health Ministry after issuing an advance notice of revisions to the nation's law on government organization.With the promoted status, the KCDC will be dubbed the “Disease Control and Prevention Service” and will be able to independently operate its own budget, personnel and organization as well as execute policies related to infectious diseases with real authority.The agency will also have the exclusive right over various research and projects on disease management and promotion of health.With the restructuring, the government is hoping to enhance the KCDC’s expertise on policies regarding infectious diseases and establish a swift decision-making system to further boost the government’s response to such diseases.However, for emergency situations when pan-government cooperation is required, the government plans to retain its current system in which the disease control service and Health Ministry work together.Meanwhile, as part of the restructuring, the government also plans to introduce a multiple vice ministerial post system for the Health Ministry so that one vice minister is charged with health affairs and another handles the welfare sector.