Prime Minister Calls for Thorough Quarantine Efforts to Keep Schools Open

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid the continued spread of the coronavirus in the capital region, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Wednesday called for thorough quarantine efforts to ensure schools keep open for in-person classes.The prime minister made the call during a government meeting on COVID-19, as one-point-78 million more students return to school on Wednesday in the phased reopening plan.Chung said he is aware of growing concerns about students' safety in classrooms due to recent small virus clusters in Seoul and its surrounding areas.However, he stressed that the nation cannot take away children's future and hope due to the current difficulties, which is why the country kept schools open even during the Korean War in makeshift tents.Chung said that 70 students were infected with the virus in May, but none contracted it at school, which he said demonstrates the efficiency of quarantine efforts to prevent outbreaks at schools.