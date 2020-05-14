Menu Content

Write: 2020-06-03 10:06:14Update: 2020-06-03 10:07:47

Reuters: US Accepts Seoul's Proposal to Pay S. Korean USFK Base Workers

Washington has reportedly accepted Seoul’s proposal to settle the wage issue for local workers at U.S. military bases in South Korea amid prolonged defense cost-sharing negotiations. 

Reuters said the Pentagon announced the agreement in a statement on Tuesday, under which Seoul will fund labor costs for all South Korean base workers by the end of this year. 

The statement also said the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) expects all its South Korean employees to return to work no later than mid-June. 

The move came two months after the USFK placed around half of approximately 86-hundred South Koreans employees on unpaid leave amid a deadlock in defense cost-sharing negotiations.

Seoul pushed to pay wages for those workers first, and then deduct the amount from its due payment to the U.S. after the two reach an agreement on a new cost-sharing deal known as the Special Measures Agreement(SMA). The U.S. previously refused. 

Negotiations between the allies on how much Seoul should pay for the upkeep of 28-thousand-500 USFK forces have been deadlocked for months after the previous SMA expired on December 31, 2019.
