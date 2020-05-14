US Agrees to Pay Wages to Korean USFK Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Washington has accepted Seoul’s proposal to settle the wage issue for local workers at U.S. military bases in South Korea. This comes amid prolonged defense cost-sharing negotiations on the upkeep of U.S. troops in the country.Park Jong-hong has this report.Reporter: The Pentagon announced Tuesday that it as agreed to pay wages for all Korean workers at U.S. military bases in South Korea.Under the agreement outlined in a statement on Tuesday, Seoul will fund labor costs until the end of the year, estimated at 200 million dollars, which will then be taken out of the final cost-sharing agreement with the United States.The statement also said the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) expects all South Korean employees to return to work no later than mid-June.The move came two months after the USFK placed around half of approximately 86-hundred South Koreans employees on unpaid leave amid a deadlock in defense cost-sharing negotiations.Seoul had pushed to pay wages for those workers first, and then deduct the amount from its due payment to the U.S. after the two reach a final agreement on a new cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement(SMA). The U.S. previously refused.In May, the South Korean Cabinet approved a special law paving the way to provide assistance for Korean USFK employees forced into temporary layoffs.Negotiations between the allies on how much Seoul should pay for the upkeep of 28-thousand-500 USFK forces have been deadlocked for months after the previous SMA expired on December 31, 2019.Seoul's Defense Ministry welcomed the U.S. decision to end the furloughs and said the two sides will work to reach a cost-sharing deal at an early date.Park Jong-hong KBS World Radio News.