Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has called for the speedy passage of a third supplementary budget bill to restore the livelihood of people affected by COVID-19.A special Cabinet meeting presided by Chung on Wednesday approved the 35-point-three trillion won extra budget bill. The government plans to submit it to the National Assembly on Thursday.In the Cabinet meeting, the prime minister said the size of the extra budget reflects the government's strong will to restore people's lives.While there are concerns over sound fiscal management following a series of supplementary budgets, Chung noted that the current emergency requires urgent measures.He urged lawmakers to demonstrate bipartisan support in addressing the budget and other pending bills.