Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has decided to allow the use of experimental antiviral drug remdesivir as an emergency treatment for COVID-19 patients.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Tuesday announced the drug would be brought in under a special medicine importation authorization arranged to cope with public health crises.The decision was made upon request by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC).Trials in the U.S. have shown that remdesivir can shorten the recovery period in some coronavirus patients from around 15 days to eleven days, while also reducing the fatality rate from about 12 to seven percent.Originally developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences to combat the Ebola virus, remdesivir reportedly stops the propagation of COVID-19 in an infected body.South Korean health authorities plan to cooperate with the U.S. firm to swiftly introduce the drug to South Korea.