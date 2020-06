Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of South Korea's rival political parties met for the first time since the start of the 21st National Assembly late last month.Main opposition United Future Party(UFP) interim leader Kim Chong-in paid a courtesy visit on Wednesday to ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chair Lee Hae-chan, during which he sought Lee's cooperation to normalize parliament.Kim's visit came as the DP, with a majority, has been unilaterally pushing to officially open the new Assembly on Friday, amid stalled partisan negotiations over parliamentary organization.Lee, in response, affirmed his party's plan for the June 5 opening, saying the DP will negotiate with opposition parties in accordance with related laws.The two floor leaders agreed on the need for the government's third extra budget to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19, with Lee seeking the opposition's support for swift parliamentary approval.