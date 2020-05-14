KOSPI Soars 2.87% on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Stocks in South Korea surged over two-point-eight percent on Wednesday as investors looked beyond the COVID-19 crisis.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended the day at two-thousand-147, up 59-point-81 points, or two-point-87 percent, from the previous session.For four consecutive days the index has posted gains, three of which rose by over one percent.The KOSPI opened the day up one percent at slightly over two-thousand-100 points, the first time the index has hovered above the two-thousand mark since February 25.The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose one-point-05 percent on Tuesday on expectations of the American economy reopening.South Korea's tech-heavy KOSDAQ, on the other hand, lost five-point-92 points, or point-80 percent, to close at 737-point-66.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened eight-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-216-point-eight won.