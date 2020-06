Photo : KBS News

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has requested the prosecution to summon a citizen committee to judge whether he should be indicted over his alleged involvement in a controversial power succession process at South Korea's top conglomerate.According to the legal community on Wednesday, the 51-year-old Samsung heir and his attorneys submitted a letter of request to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office the previous day.The prosecution plans to convene a 15-member outside committee as early as next week.Lee’s decision to turn to an outside panel came after he was questioned twice last week as the prosecution was moving to wrap up its 18-month-long investigation.The case revolves around the 2015 merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries and alleged accounting fraud at Cheil affiliate Samsung BioLogics. Lee has denied the charges.