S. Korea, Japan's Top Diplomats Discuss Bilateral Trade Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan on Wednesday discussed pending trade issues between the two countries but failed to iron out differences.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, spoke by phone earlier in the day. Kang expressed deep regret over Tokyo maintaining its export restrictions even though Seoul met all the demands to revise its related trade system, and called for a swift withdrawal of the trade measures.The call came a day after South Korea announced a decision to reopen a complaint with the World Trade Organization(WTO) against Japan’s export curbs.Motegi told Kang that South Korea’s decision to bring the issue back to the WTO does not help resolve the issue and repeated the regret her expressed the previous day following Seoul’s announcement.On Tuesday, South Korea's Trade Ministry said it will resume WTO dispute settlement proceedings over the export controls as Japan has failed to demonstrate its intent to resolve the issue and bilateral consultations were making little headway.Aside from the trade dispute, the two ministers also exchanged views on the latest regarding North Korea and agreed to continue discussions to help resolve pending bilateral issues.