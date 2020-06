Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea suffered the largest current account deficit in almost a decade in April due to a sharp decline in exports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to preliminary data by the Bank of Korea Thursday, the country posted a current account deficit of three-point-12 billion dollars that month.It marks the first deficit since April of last year and the largest deficit since January 2011.The country's goods account surplus plunged four-point-79 billion dollars on-year to 820 million dollars in April to post the lowest since April 2012.Exports plunged 24-point-eight percent on-year to 36-point-four billion dollars in April, while imports dropped 16-point-nine percent to 35-point-six billion dollars.