Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean workers at U.S. military bases in the country are likely to return to work by June 15 as the U.S. has accepted South Korea's proposal to fund the labor costs of workers amid stalled defense cost-sharing talks.In a video statement on Wednesday, U.S. Forces Korea Commander Robert Abrams said that the latest agreement between Washington and Seoul effectively ends the partial furlough for Korean workers, adding the USFK expects the full workforce will return by June 15.The USFK reportedly notified the affected workers Wednesday afternoon by email and phone that they are required to come to work on June 15.Some four-thousand Korean employees have been put on unpaid, indefinite furlough since April 1 amid a deadlock in negotiations to renew the allies' defense cost-sharing deal.