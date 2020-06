Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Thursday that the government will foster the urban air transportation industry, with the aim to commercialize the service in the domestic market in 2025.The minister unveiled the plan during a meeting of economy-related ministers, saying that urban air mobility(UAM) services, involving drones to transport passengers or goods, is a new growth engine industry that is expected to grow into a market of 730 trillion won by 2040.Minister Hong said that the government could provide support in related regulations and infrastructure, allowing the private sector to lead efforts to develop the needed technology.The government has decided to seek legislation of a special law to push for the plan and until then to provide needed exemptions using current laws on drones.