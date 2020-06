Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean movies were selected for this year’s Cannes Film Festival lineup on Wednesday.With the original festival canceled in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Cannes announced 56 films for official selection, including “Peninsula” by director Yeon Sang-ho and Im Sang-soo’s “Heaven.”Selected films will be allowed to use the official Cannes 2020 label at festivals later this year and when they open in theaters.Other works include Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch," Francois Ozon's "Summer of 85" and "Falling" by Viggo Mortensen.According to organizers, a total of two thousand-67 films were up for consideration for the festival.