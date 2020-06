Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government called for a halt in sending anti-North Korea leaflets into the communist state, hours after Pyongyang threatened to abandon inter-Korean deals to diffuse military tension unless Seoul intervenes.Unification Ministry spokesperson Yoh Sang-key said on Thursday that such campaigns threaten the lives and property of residents in the border region, stressing they have aggravated cross-border tensions in the past.The spokesperson added that a majority of the leaflets found south of the border have also led to pollution in the area.Seoul, meanwhile, is considering measures to fundamentally prevent such activity.Earlier on Thursday, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of regime leader Kim Jong-un, slammed the campaigns by North Korean defectors, threatening to completely shut down the Gaeseong industrial park and scrap the 2018 military agreement.