Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will provide 18-point-five million dollars, or 22-point-five billion won, in humanitarian aid to Yemen, which is in the midst of a civil war.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that the plan was announced during an online fundraising summit hosted on Tuesday to deal with the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.The meeting was co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and the United Nations with the goal to raise two-point-four billion dollars from the global community to help Yemeni citizens through the crisis.On top of rice aid, which began in 2018, the funds will be spent tackling the coronavirus, starvation and supporting underprivileged classes.The ministry said it will continue to seek help for Yemen while cooperating with the global community to further support countries facing humanitarian crises.