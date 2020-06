Photo : YONHAP News

A group of North Korean defectors sent leaflets criticizing Kim Jong-un to North Korea.Fighters for a Free North Korea, a civic organization of defectors, said they launched 20 balloons containing 500-thousand leaflets on North Korea’s nuclear weapons, 50 books, two-thousand one-dollar bills and one-thousand memory cards to North Korea on May 31 in Seongdong-ri, Gyeonggi Province.The anti-North leaflets denounced Kim Jong-un as a hypocrite who is planning more provocations with a new nuclear weapon.Eleven members from the organization argued that the North Korean leader's hypocrisy and schemes were proven during the fourth meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party, and that Kim's plan is a threat to South Korea and international society.An official from the group said the group is planning to send an additional one-million leaflets to North Korea condemning Kim Jong-un.