Cheong Wa Dae: Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Campaign Not Helpful for Security

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office says flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the inter-Korean border is not helpful for national security.A key official of Cheong Wa Dae relayed the stance in a meeting with reporters on Thursday, hours after the North strongly criticized the campaign led by a group of North Korean defectors in the South.The presidential official said such activities do not bring any benefit to the South, noting the government will sternly deal with any action that poses threat to national security.The official also said the top office remains unchanged in its stance that the agreements reached during inter-Korean summits since 2018 should be abided by, indicating Seoul’s will not to see those agreements derailed due to the leaflet issues.The North’s slamming came from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister, Yo-jong, who issued a statement blaming the South Korean government for not preventing the leaflet campaigns by North Korea escapees.The deputy director of the North Korean ruling party's central committee also threatened possible countermeasures, including scrapping the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement, unless the defectors are put under control.The presidential office declined to comment on her remarks.