Ruling Party Likely to Open New National Assembly Unilaterally

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party is expected to unilaterally open the new National Assembly on Friday despite resistance from the main opposition United Future Party(UFP).The DP intends to open the 21st National Assembly on Friday, which is the legal deadline for the opening session, but the UFP claims that negotiation between the parties over how to form standing committees should come first. The rival parties have locked horns mainly over who helms the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon and his UFP counterpart Joo Ho-young held talks Thursday night but failed to narrow differences on the matter.The ruling party, which earlier pledged to open the new parliament on Friday by all means, plans to convene the plenary session at 10 a.m. and elect the new speaker and vice speakers.The UFP is expected to hold a meeting of its party members Friday morning to discuss its response to the planned unilateral opening.