Moon, King of Spain Discuss COVID-19 Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and King Felipe VI of Spain held phone talks on Thursday to discuss cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said that during the 45-minute conversation, President Moon called for unity and cooperation in the international community to prepare for the post-COVID-19 era.In the meeting requested by the Spanish king, President Moon also promised to share Seoul's experiences in battling the virus and to enhance its cooperation and alliance with the international community in the area of medical equipment.King Felipe reportedly expressed his deep respect for South Korea's handling of the coronavirus, saying the country has shown great efficiency in reducing the number of patients.He added that South Korea's response and its quarantine capabilities are being praised around the world. He also said President Moon has demonstrated his leadership with great achievements, congratulating Moon on his ruling party's parliamentary election win in April.