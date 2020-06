Photo : KBS News

South Korea's military plans to conduct maritime combined firing drills next week.A military source said on Thursday that the live fire training involving the Army, Navy and Air Force will be held next Thursday at a beach in Uljin in North Gyeongsang Province on the east coast.The drill was originally planned for May 19, but put off due to poor weather conditions. Despite the delay, the size of the training maneuver will reportedly remain the same.The maritime drill will involve the Army's multiple launch rocket system and Apache attack helicopters, the Navy's Harpoon anti-ship missiles and Air Force light attack fighters.The drill, which used to be held in Goseong, Gangwon Province, will take place in southern Gyeongsang Province to comply with the 2018 inter-Korean military deal aimed at reducing military tensions.