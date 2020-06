Photo : YONHAP News

The first batch of government-approved face masks that make it easier for users to breathe in summer went on sale on Friday.But the online mall selling the masks crashed due to heavy demand for the relatively thinner and cheaper products.The new masks reportedly make it easier for users to breath as they are as thin as dental masks, although their percentage of particle blockage is not as high as KF94 masks.The manufacturer Welkeeps is offering the masks on its online mall at the price of 500 won per mask. Wellkeeps said it won't sell the new masks this weekend, but resume selling them on Monday after overhauling its system.Welkeeps and three other local mask producers have secured permits to produce these types of masks with increasing demand ahead of the arrival of summer.