Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City has issued an emergency administrative order on a dental association to refrain from holding a large-scale event on Friday amid the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.The Seoul Dental Association is set to hold the Seoul International Dental Exhibition and Scientific Congress or SIDEX 2020 at COEX in southern Seoul. The three-day event is expected to draw some 700 dentists.The city government on Friday issued the order, citing recent clusters in the capital region and the ongoing intensive quarantine efforts.It asked the association not to hold the event, saying it is inappropriate for medical professionals to push ahead with a massive gathering during the pandemic.If the association chooses to hold the event despite the order, it has to produce a list of visitors and follow basic quarantine guidelines such as wearing masks and keeping a distance of at least one meter.