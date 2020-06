Photo : KBS News

South Korean investors are borrowing more money to buy stocks, showing improvement in investor sentiment after stock crashes in March.According to data from the Korea Financial Investment Association on Friday, the so-called margin debt, or amount of money borrowed to buy stocks, reached eleven-point-467 trillion won as of Wednesday.It marks the first time the figure topped eleven trillion won since October 2018.The figure slipped to below seven trillion won in mid-March when the global stock market crashed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but steadily increased since March 26.The country's main bourse KOSPI has also maintained a generally upward trajectory, recovering most losses posted during the crashes.