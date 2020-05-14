S. Korea to Provide $21 Mln in Humanitarian Aid to 65 Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the globe, South Korea plans to provide additional humanitarian aid worth 21 million U.S. dollars to dozens of countries. The move comes after Seoul earlier provided 20 million dollars in such aid.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: South Korea plans to provide humanitarian aid worth 21 million dollars to 65 countries to help them combat the COVID-19 pandemic.The Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it decided to provide the aid to countries with weak health care systems, including 34 in Africa and the Middle East, ten in Europe and Central Asia, 12 in the Americas and nine in the Asia Pacific.With the latest aid, the total amount of South Korea's humanitarian aid related to the pandemic will expand to 41 million dollars and 97 countries.A total of 110 countries have requested humanitarian assistance with regard to COVID-19 from South Korea. Of that total, Seoul had initially provided 20 million dollars in aid to 42 countries after taking into consideration the level of damage and vulnerability in healthcare within the scope of not affecting the nation’s quarantine efforts.According to the Foreign Ministry, the additional humanitarian aid will include face masks as well as test kits. The ministry plans to cooperate with international and local organizations in transporting the supplies.A ministry official said South Korea will contribute to the international community’s efforts to overcome global health crises based on the spirit of solidarity and cooperation as a leading country in quarantine efforts while exerting endeavors to combat the novel coronavirus at home.The government plans to continue providing humanitarian aid based on evaluations of countries’ level of damage from the pandemic.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.