Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook are expected to reside in the southeastern rural city of Yangsan after Moon's retirement.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said on Friday that Moon recently purchased two-thousand-630 square meters of land near the UNESCO-listed Tongdo Temple for just over one billion won.The Yangsan city government reported that the first couple and Presidential Security Service(PSS) bought a total of three-thousand-860 square meters of land with a two-story house for one-point-47 billion won.A new house for the first couple and facilities for security are expected to be built there. The spokesperson said the PSS rejected Moon's existing private home in the same city due to security concerns from limited space.Moon's five-year term will end in May 2022.