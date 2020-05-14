Mayors Near Border Call For Crackdown on Anti-N. Korea Leaflet Campaigns

Photo : YONHAP News

An association of mayors from cities and counties near the inter-Korean border urged the South Korean government to crack down on defector-led campaigns to fly anti-North Korea leaflets across the border.Gimpo Mayor Jung Ha-young on Friday delivered a letter on behalf of an association of mayors and governors from ten border areas to Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul.The association stressed that leaflet distribution is an irresponsible act that dashes border area residents' hopes for eased tensions and safe and peaceful lives. They called for an immediate halt to the campaigns and for the government to enact laws to strictly ban them.Minister Kim reiterated Seoul's resolve to stop such activities, vowing to consult on the matter with the association.On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Yo-jong issued a statement slamming the leaflet campaigns, threatening to completely shut down the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and abandon inter-Korean agreements.Seoul later said it was planning to legislate a ban on the campaigns.