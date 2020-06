Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military held this year's first Dokdo defense drill earlier this week, about two weeks after Japan laid claim to the islets in its annual diplomatic book.According to a military source, the Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force carried out the East Sea territorial defense drill on Tuesday, which was previously known as the Dokdo defense drill.Seven to eight warships and four to five aircraft including the F-15K fighter jet were mobilized in the latest drill, though a landing exercise involving troops did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Tensions have been simmering between Seoul and Tokyo over Japan's Dokdo claim and other trade issues. The Korean military said the drill had been planned and the state of bilateral relations did not play a factor.