Photo : YONHAP News

Choi Seo-won, formerly known as Choi Soon-sil and who is currently serving an 18-year prison term for her role in the influence-peddling scandal under the Park Geun-hye administration, is set to publish a memoir in which she claims her innocence.According to sources in the publishing industry on Thursday, Choi's new book, roughly translated into English as "Who Am I?," will hit bookshelves next Monday.In the book's introduction, Choi claims that she was wrongfully accused and had been imprisoned without the opportunity to counter argue. She said she wrote the book to tell the truth behind the scandal.During her final testimony in court, Choi claimed that the scandal was fabricated by the media and the prosecution.