US Briefs S. Korea on Economic Bloc Initiative Against China

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has briefed South Korea on its envisioned economic block initiative dubbed the Economic Prosperity Network(EPN), which is believed to be aimed at shifting global supply chains away from China.Following a push to expand the Group of Seven summit, Washington appears to want Seoul to also join the EPN as a move to further hold China in check.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho held phone talks early Friday with Keith Krach, U.S. undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment.Krach explained the initiative and other global economic issues the U.S. is interested in and the two sides agreed to continue discussions. The ministry said this is the first time the U.S. has spoken on the EPN at the government level using its formal name.A foreign ministry official noted the undersecretary asked for Korea's interest but did not elaborate on specifics as the idea is still in the planning stage. Krach had said last month that the key value of the EPN is to expand and diversify supply chains that protect people in the free world.