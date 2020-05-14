Another Group of Chinese Nationals Snuck into S. Korea in April

Photo : YONHAP News

A month before a group of eight Chinese nationals snuck into the country on May 21, arriving along the west coast in a motor boat, another group was found to have illegally entered using the same method.The Korea Coast Guard said on Friday that they arrested two Chinese nationals without an entry record during an investigation into the May incident.The two, along with three others, left China's Weihai in Shandong Province on a boat on April 18, before arriving on the shores of Taean, South Chungcheong Province, the following day.Everyone in the group has a record of being deported from South Korea for illegal stay, and are believed to have snuck back to find work.Meanwhile, KBS exclusively reported on a Chinese engine-equipped boat found along the Taean coast on April 20 and an organized illegal entry by Chinese nationals.As for another similar boat found in the area the previous day, the Coast Guard said it has begun an investigation.