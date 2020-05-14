Prosecutors Search Sex Slavery Victims Shelter

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors on Friday raided a shelter for victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery run by an advocacy group currently under investigation for dodgy accounting and other allegations.The construction company that built and sold the shelter to the group was raided at the same time.The shelter was founded by the predecessor of the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan for the aging victims in 2013 in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province.An official of the Korean Council said they told prosecutors the password to the front door of the shelter when they showed up to conduct their search, despite no records being stored on the site.Officials who searched the construction firm are known to have secured data from employee computers.The predecessor organization of the Korean Council purchased the shelter in 2013 at a cost of 750 million won from a one billion won donation made by Hyundai Heavy Industries to the charity group Community Chest of Korea.Suspicions surround the deal, however, as similar-sized homes in the area were rarely priced over 400 million won at the time.The Korean Council explained the construction cost alone was 480 million won and it purchased the shelter at the going market rate.The group is suspected of purchasing the building at a price far above market value and reselling it below the market price this year.A complaint has been filed with the prosecution against the former head of the group, Yoon Mee-hyang, now a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, over charges of breach of trust in connection to the real estate transaction.