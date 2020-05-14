Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Main Opposition Criticizes Gov't Move to Ban Anti-Pyongyang Leaflet Campaigns

Write: 2020-06-05 18:49:01Update: 2020-06-05 18:52:43

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has criticized the government’s plan to legislate a ban on anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns led by North Korean defectors in the South. 

Three lawmakers from the conservative party, including defector-turned-politician Ji Seong-ho, held a joint press conference on Friday and labeled the prospective legislation as a command from Kim Yo-jong, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister, who slammed the civilian campaigns the previous day. 

Hours after Kim’s criticism was delivered, the South Korean Unification Ministry called for a suspension on the leaflet campaigns, which it said threaten the lives and property of residents in the border region and aggravated cross-border tensions. It also announced a plan to ban them. 

The three UFP lawmakers accused the Moon Jae-in administration of going too easy on North Korea and even following its orders. They also slammed the proposed ban as one of the most subservient acts even taken by a South Korean government toward the North and a violation of the constitutional freedom of expression. 

UFP Deputy Spokesman Hwang Kyu-hwan also issued a statement criticizing the government’s move and urged it to immediately suspend it.
