UN to Provide $5 Mln of Emergency Aid to Vulnerable N. Koreans

Radio Free Asia reports the United Nations will provide five million dollars worth of emergency assistance for vulnerable North Korean citizens including infants and pregnant women.According to RFA, the UN Central Emergency Response Fund on Thursday approved the aid package to benefit some three-point-six million North Koreans.The five million breaks down to funds from various agencies including UNICEF, the World Health Organization, the World Food Programme, the UN Population Fund and the Food and Agriculture Organization.UNICEF will run North Korea projects related to medical supplies and water quality, while the WHO and FAO will provide nutritional support.In a separate case, the UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee has granted sanctions exemptions for a four-point-four million dollar humanitarian aid provision to North Korea from UNICEF.Typically, the exemption is valid for six months but it has been extended to a year in consideration of logistical disruptions amid the coronavirus pandemic.UNICEF will soon begin delivering incubators, ultrasonic scanners and other medical equipment to the North.