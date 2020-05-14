Busan Beaches Open Under New Quarantine Guidelines

Photo : YONHAP News

Tourists and locals headed to Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches in port city Busan on the first weekend of their summer opening amid strict quarantine guidelines.Just a few hundred people visited Haeundae Beach on Saturday morning due to cloudy weather, with very few actually going into the water. Most wore masks and enjoyed the sand and ocean breeze.Signs and banners have been installed across the beach urging visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing.English broadcasts are also issued every hour to remind visitors of the safety guidelines.The two Busan beaches were the first in the country to open on Monday.Parasols and tubes are not yet available for hire. Spitting, blowing one's nose and using shower facilities are also banned in light of virus fears.Once the holiday season kicks off in earnest next month, the district of Haeundae will put up parasols, but placed at least two meters apart in accordance with distancing rules.