N. Korea Says Racism in US is World's Biggest Human Rights Issue

North Korea says that the death of a black man in police custody in the United States is the number one human rights concern in the world.A North Korean association for human rights studies has issued a statement posted on the North's Foreign Ministry's website. The statement says that the killing of African-Americans at the hands of the police is living proof of a modern day racial extermination policy.It said that racial discrimination and human rights violations have become an incurable chronic disease in the U.S. due to institutional flaws and despite the situation at home, the U.S. constantly takes issue with other countries' human rights records.The North said America has lost the moral right to raise such concerns.This particular North Korean association on so-called human rights studies was established in 1992 and has repeatedly criticized international efforts to improve human rights inside the regime and protect North Korean defectors.