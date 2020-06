Photo : YONHAP News

KBS drama series "When the Camellia Blooms" won four awards at this year's Baeksang Arts Awards held Friday.The hit thriller-comedy took the grand prize in the TV category while director Bong Joon-ho's Cannes and Oscar-winning "Parasite" won the top film prize."When the Camellia Blooms" picked up three other honors for best actor and best supporting actor in TV, as well as screenplay."Parasite" also took home best picture and the award for male newcomer.The top director and supporting actress awards went to the film "House of Hummingbird," a coming-of-age drama that won some 40 local and international film awards since its premier in 2018.The Baeksang Arts Awards was founded in 1964. This year, only a handful of winners and officials attended the ceremony held without any spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.