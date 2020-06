Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added more than 50 COVID-19 cases for the second straight day on Sunday, raising the accumulated total to eleven-thousand-776.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday that 57 new cases were reported across the nation during the 24-hour period the previous day.Fifty-two of the new cases were reported in the capital Seoul area, with 27 cases from Seoul.The daily tally has ranged from 30 to 50 in recent days, but it is rising above 50 from Saturday.No new coronavirus deaths are reported, leaving the death toll at 273.Twenty-one more people have fully recovered and released from quarantine, raising the number of cured patients to ten-thousand-552. About 950 patients are still being treated.