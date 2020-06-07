Global COVID-19 Cases Top 7 Million

Photo : YONHAP News

Global cases of the novel coronavirus reportedly surpassed seven million on Saturday, with the death toll approaching 400-thousand.Reuters said that about 30 percent, or two million infections of the confirmed cases, are in the United States, and Latin America has the second-largest outbreak with over 15 percent of cases.The report said that global deaths from the novel coronavirus are approaching 400-thousand and the United States accounts for about one quarter of all fatalities, but deaths in South America are rapidly rising.Reuters said that the number of deaths linked to COVID-19, in just five months, is now equal to the number of people who die annually from malaria, one of the world's most deadly infectious diseases.It added that the first COVID-19 death was reported on January 10 in Wuhan, China but it was early April before the death toll passed 100-thousand and that it took just 23 days to go from 300-thousand to 400-thousand deaths.