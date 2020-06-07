Global COVID-19 Cases Top 7 Million

Global cases of the novel coronavirus reportedly surpassed seven million on Saturday, with the death toll approaching 400-thousand.
Reuters said that about 30 percent, or two million infections of the confirmed cases, are in the United States, and Latin America has the second-largest outbreak with over 15 percent of cases.
The report said that global deaths from the novel coronavirus are approaching 400-thousand and the United States accounts for about one quarter of all fatalities, but deaths in South America are rapidly rising.
Reuters said that the number of deaths linked to COVID-19, in just five months, is now equal to the number of people who die annually from malaria, one of the world's most deadly infectious diseases.
It added that the first COVID-19 death was reported on January 10 in Wuhan, China but it was early April before the death toll passed 100-thousand and that it took just 23 days to go from 300-thousand to 400-thousand deaths.