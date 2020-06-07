Head of Shelter for Sex Slavery Victims Found Dead

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a shelter for elderly Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery has been found dead.According to the local police in Paju City, north of Seoul on Sunday, the 60-year-old head of the shelter was found dead in her apartment at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.Police said that they found the deceased leader of the shelter after responding to a report from a colleague who visited the apartment.Police said there was no sign of forced entry and it appears that there was no foul play committed. Authorities added that they will decide on whether to conduct an autopsy after consultation with the bereaved family.The prosecution recently raided and searched the shelter run by the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance (KCJR) as part of its probe into allegations that the former chief of the group, Rep.Yoon Mi-hyang, misused donations raised to help victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.The shelter in question is located in the Mapo district in western Seoul.