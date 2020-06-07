Moon Vows to Bring Home Independence Fighter's Remains from Kazakhstan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to bring home the remains of one of the legendary Korean independent fighters Hong Beom-do and repay his dedication to the country's independence with the highest of honors.The president made the vow on Sunday on social network on the 100th anniversary of the victory of Korean independence fighters in the Fengwudong battle in Manchuria, China in 1920.Hong was general commander of the Korean independence army during the Japanese colonial rule and claimed victories in battles against Japanese forces in Manchuria, including the Battle of Fengwudong. He died in Kazakhstan in 1943 and is still buried there.Moon said that it is the country's responsibility to recognize and honor the country's independence fighters, noting that Korean independence militia fighters led by Hong and Choi Jin-dong won the battle 100 years ago to achieve the first glorious victory in the country's independence movement.The president called for the repatriation of Hong's remains during his state visit to Kazakhstan in April last year and the two nations have been in consultation on the matter.