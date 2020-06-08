Last Group of Students Return to School Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

In the final phase of South Korea's school reopening, one-point-35 million students return to school on Monday amid lingering concerns about the continued spread of COVID-19.The Education Ministry said on Sunday that first-year middle school students and fifth and sixth graders in elementary schools are returning to classrooms.After repeated postponements, the nation has reopened schools in stages beginning with high school seniors on May 20. The country's five-point-nine million students will all be back to school when the fourth and final phase is completed on Monday.However, most schools are taking various steps to reduce class sizes by alternating school days for different grades and mixing online and offline classes.The ministry recently toughened measures to minimize the crowding of classrooms in Seoul and its surrounding areas, requiring elementary and middle schools to cap the number of students at one-third of the total student body and high schools at two-thirds.As of Friday, 514 schools nationwide suspended on-site classes due to concerns about the coronavirus.