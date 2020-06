Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly presided over a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party and discussed measures to develop the country's chemical industry.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) and other state media reported Monday that the Political Bureau of the party's Central Committee was held on Sunday.The reports said the meeting discussed in depth crucial issues arising in further developing the self-sufficient economy of the country and improving the people’s standard of living.In particular, the politburo meeting reportedly discussed ways to develop the country's chemical industry and improve the living conditions of people in the capital Pyongyang, as well as organizational issues.The KCNA, however, did not mention inter-Korean issues, such as anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from South Korea.