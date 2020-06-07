Rival Parties Remain at Odds over National Assembly Committees

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have yet to reach an agreement on how to form standing committees of the new National Assembly as the legal deadline is set to expire on Monday.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition United Future Party held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the matter but failed to narrow differences. The two sides, however, agreed to continue discussions.The rival parties plan to hold meetings of their party members on Monday to discuss negotiation strategies on the matter.National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, who chaired the Sunday meeting, asked the parties to present by Monday noon an agreement on how to distribute the chief positions for the 18 standing committees.The rival parties have locked horns mainly over who helms the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, two key groups for legislative activities for major policies, such as passing new bills or the national budget.